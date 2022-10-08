3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $315,000

So many updates have been added to this 2 yrs young Ranch home featuring new Black Metal Fencing around the back yard, new 18'x14' poured Concrete Patio, 2" Levelor Blinds throughout, Garage Door Opener, new Ceiling Fans and more! Neutral color scheme and beautiful engineered wood floors make this a home that fits any style - Ring Security Doorbell and Cameras in front and back of the property, MyQ Smart Garage system and outdoor lighting add a touch of extra security. The Garage includes a 22.7' deep bay for your boat, trucks and SUV's as well as your toys, bikes and the extras! Composite Decking and Stairs were added to the home to provide easy access to the ground level. Gas lines were added to power the dryer so you can choose between electric or gas dryer. The Kitchen boasts a fabulous Stainless Farmhouse Sink, 42" Cabinets and lots of Counterspace! Basement is plumbed for a 3rd bathroom. It's like having a new build with all the extras.