This adorable 5 year new home in Charlestowne Crossing will not disappoint. You'll love the open floor plan & laminate flooring throughout the entire home. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets, and a breakfast bar for additional seating. Upstairs you'll find a spacious master bedroom suite with 2 walk in closets and bathroom with a double vanity. 2 more bedrooms, another full bathroom, and a convenient laundry room complete the 2nd story. The basement has a roughed in bath and is ready for your finishing touches. Outside you'll find a patio for entertaining and a level backyard with partial vinyl fencing. Great location with easy access to Hwy 370. Please be aware that there is no sign in the front yard. Don't miss out on this one!
3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $315,000
