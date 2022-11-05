3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $318,000

This impressive 2-year old, 3BR/2Bth upgraded ranch in Charlestowne Place is outfitted with a beautiful subway tile backsplash, white granite countertops & 42" soft-close cabinets.. and what's not to love about the deep stainless farmhouse-style sink! Beautiful and durable engineered wood flooring is found throughout the kitchen, great room and entryway. Neutral paint colors throughout allow you to design and create your dream home. Window treatments include 2" blinds - this home allows both privacy and fabulous natural lighting. Bathrooms have upgraded 24" tile flooring and custom adult-height vanities. Bedrooms are outfitted with wiring for ceiling fans. The basement features a full size window egress for future 4th bedroom build-out, rough-in for bathroom and storage galore. Exterior features Grade 3 premium vinyl. Garage is fully insulated & drywalled. This one won't last long so make sure you schedule your private tour asap. Open Houses Saturday 11/5 & Sunday 11/6.