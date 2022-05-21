 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $319,900

The living impressive generously proportioned traditional, 5-year-old, two-story home. This home has three bedrooms, two full baths, and one-half bath. When entering the home, it is warm and inviting. You will enter the hallway which opens to the family room. Kitchen has a breakfast room with doors that lead to the outside fenced yard. Home has five years left on Builder Warranty. The laundry room is located on the second floor.

