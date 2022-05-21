3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $320,000

Back on Market! No fault of Seller. You will fall in love this adorable two-story charmer in sought-after Charlestowne Crossing! On the main level you'll find an open concept kitchen with SS appliances, raised breakfast bar, half bath for guests, and large family room perfect for entertaining! Upstairs you'll find a large Owner Suite with coffered ceilings, large walk-in closet, luxury bath with double bowl raised height vanity, deep soaking tub and separate shower with bench seating. Two other large bedrooms, full bath, and 2nd-floor laundry complete the upper level. LL finish offers a large rec room, half bath, and additional storage. Great house in a great community!! Come see for yourself!