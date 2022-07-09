3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $320,000

**OPEN SUN, JULY 10 2-4PM** UPGRADES GALORE in the highly sought-after Charlestowne Crossing Subdivision! This home was built with tons of upgrades. Open concept on the main level. Laminate floors throughout, with a gas fireplace in the living room. Kitchen has 42" white cabinets, a pantry and upgraded lighting. Upstairs has additional upgrades consisting of coffered ceiling in primary bedroom, his and her sinks in both full baths and upgraded faucets. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and blinds on the windows along with walk in closets and UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY. Full unfinished basement with sump pump and pit and a rough in for a bathroom. Flat, level lot with vinyl fence. Hot water heater new 5/2022. Enjoy Charlestowne Crossing walking trails and lakes, and it's just a golf cart ride away from all the festivities of New Town.