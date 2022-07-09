**OPEN SUN, JULY 10 2-4PM** UPGRADES GALORE in the highly sought-after Charlestowne Crossing Subdivision! This home was built with tons of upgrades. Open concept on the main level. Laminate floors throughout, with a gas fireplace in the living room. Kitchen has 42" white cabinets, a pantry and upgraded lighting. Upstairs has additional upgrades consisting of coffered ceiling in primary bedroom, his and her sinks in both full baths and upgraded faucets. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and blinds on the windows along with walk in closets and UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY. Full unfinished basement with sump pump and pit and a rough in for a bathroom. Flat, level lot with vinyl fence. Hot water heater new 5/2022. Enjoy Charlestowne Crossing walking trails and lakes, and it's just a golf cart ride away from all the festivities of New Town.
3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $320,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Busch Light was one of the beer industry's top three fastest-growing brands from mid-May to mid-June.
St. Charles County prosecutor Tim Lohmar was arrested early Friday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
The cost of a seat in the St. Louis stadium changes depending on the circumstances. Why?
“The best thing for Eric, not to mention the country, is for him to lose. That’s the only thing that will save him.”
Cardinals drop series finale for eighth consecutive time as they reach halfway point of season at 44-37.
With two hits and a double Wednesday, Pujols moved within a swing of tying one of Musial's remarkable records, but he didn't get that chance in the eighth.
Rep. Tricia Derges, R-Nixa, resigned three days after after a jury found her guilty of wire fraud, illegal distribution of controlled substances and making false statements to investigators.
With timing of Molina's return still unclear — manager says he's 'feeling better' — Cardinals shift from prospect Herrera to 10-year vet to fix flagging performance.
Demario Smith was home for the summer after his freshman year at Morehouse College in Atlanta, his mother said.
Councilman proposes ban on county employees having sex on county property in response to probe of recording.