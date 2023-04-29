This is your opportunity at a stunning, move-in ready, 2 story in the heart of Charlestowne! This 3 bed 2.5 bath with over 1700 sqft has been impeccably maintained offering tasteful updates throughout. Stunning landscaping leads you to the front door where the luxury vinyl plank walks you past the powder room to the open Living Room offering plenty of natural light. The Kitchen boasts 42" cabinets, breakfast bar, new stainless appliances, ample cabinet and counter space perfect for entertaining. The eat in dining room walks out to the new oversized patio, perfect for cookouts and enjoyment of your level, vinyl fenced, yard. The upper level you will find 2 large bedrooms and hall bath that lead to your Master suite. The luxury master bath is loaded with a dual vanity, separate tub shower, and oversized walk-in closet. The unfinished lower level offers a half bath rough in and egress for a potential 4th bedroom. Don't miss this opportunity and come enjoy easy living in Charlestowne!