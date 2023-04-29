This absolutely adorable 7 year new home situated in sought after Charlestowne Crossing will not disappoint. You'll love the open floor plan & laminate flooring throughout the entire first floor. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets, and a breakfast bar for additional seating. Upstairs you'll find a spacious master bedroom suite with 2 walk in closets and bathroom with a double vanity. 2 more bedrooms, another full bathroom, and a convenient laundry room complete the 2nd story. The basement has a roughed in bath, egressed window, and is ready for your finishing touches. Outside you'll find a patio for entertaining and a level backyard. Hurry this one won't last long.