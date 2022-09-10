 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $325,000

*Open House Saturday, 9/10 from 12pm-2pm* Welcome home to the highly sought-after Charlestowne Crossing Subdivision in Orchard Farms School District! This home has been meticulously maintained with lots of updates throughout. All kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included. Main level is open concept with new laminate floors and electric fireplace in the living room. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY. The unfinished basement has plenty of storage space and rough-in plumbing for future bath. Fully fenced back yard with concrete patio and pergola. Easy access to walking trails, parks and lakes and just a quick golf cart ride away to New Town. Call your favorite agent today!

