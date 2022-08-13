 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $325,000

OPEN HOUSE 8/13 11am-1pm. This stunning 5 year old 2 story is move-in ready & sure to impress! Nestled on a large corner lot, you will immediately notice the inviting curb appeal w/a covered front porch welcoming you home. Centered around a cozy gas fireplace flanked by windows, the spacious family room offers plenty of natural light to this open floor plan. The incredible kitchen features a breakfast bar, 42" cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, pantry & sink overlooking the family room! Ideal for entertaining, the breakfast room has access to the level backyard & fantastic patio! Invite your guests downstairs to enjoy the finished lower level w/a large wet bar & convenient powder room! Upstairs hosts the home's 3 generous bedrooms, including the private owner's suite w/2 walk-in closets, double sink vanity, soaking tub & separate shower. The laundry room offers the added convenience of being right by the bedrooms! You won't want to miss your opportunity to own this gorgeous home!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News