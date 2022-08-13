3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $325,000

OPEN HOUSE 8/13 11am-1pm. This stunning 5 year old 2 story is move-in ready & sure to impress! Nestled on a large corner lot, you will immediately notice the inviting curb appeal w/a covered front porch welcoming you home. Centered around a cozy gas fireplace flanked by windows, the spacious family room offers plenty of natural light to this open floor plan. The incredible kitchen features a breakfast bar, 42" cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, pantry & sink overlooking the family room! Ideal for entertaining, the breakfast room has access to the level backyard & fantastic patio! Invite your guests downstairs to enjoy the finished lower level w/a large wet bar & convenient powder room! Upstairs hosts the home's 3 generous bedrooms, including the private owner's suite w/2 walk-in closets, double sink vanity, soaking tub & separate shower. The laundry room offers the added convenience of being right by the bedrooms! You won't want to miss your opportunity to own this gorgeous home!