Welcome home to your 2 ½ year NEW home where upgrades blend together with comfort & convenience. Upon Entry, you'll be greeted by a welcoming foyer that leads you into a spacious living room filled with natural light. The open-concept kitchen, equipped with modern appliances & ample storage space, seamlessly connects to the dining area. Step outside to your spacious patio, perfect for outdoor gatherings or a peaceful morning coffee. Completing the ground floor is a convenient half bathroom for guests & attached 2-car garage. The second floor offers a luxurious master suite retreat, featuring 2 walk-in closets & full bath with adult height, dual sink vanity & separate tub/shower. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are designed for comfort & privacy, each boasting its own walk-in closet. A shared full bathroom, ensuring convenience for family or guests. 2nd floor laundry room eliminates the need for carrying laundry up & down the stairs, making laundry tasks a breeze. (Upgraded Burlington III floor plan)