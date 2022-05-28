Make your Memorial Day weekend even more memorable by calling this well maintained 5 year old home yours! 9' ceilings greet you in this open floor plan home with gorgeous engineered wood floors throughout the main level. Walk into the kitchen that boasts 42" upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops, kitchen island, glass subway tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Built in desk is ideal for any work-from-home family. Large breakfast room leads to a fenced in yard with patio, perfect for cozy afternoons outside. No more lugging laundry upstairs with this 2nd floor laundry. The luxury master suite is perfect for relaxation, with a full bathroom with double vanity, and large walk in closet. Basement is ready to be finished, with rough-in for bathroom. Enjoy Charlestowne Crossing walking trails and lakes, and it's just a golf cart ride away from all the festivities of New Town.
3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $325,000
Sorry, but Avalanche vs. Blues has not turned into Good against Evil
One in four college students in Missouri said they had thought about suicide in the past year, according to the 2021 data. That’s an increase from 2016, when 17 percent of students responded that they had experienced suicidal thoughts.
A man, 20, was charged Saturday in the Friday night killing of Shaw resident Christopher Brennan.
Carol Schulte has been missing since about 7 a.m. Monday.
Playing it cool after a questionable collision is one thing. The Blues went cold.
Starter Matz leaves in first inning with shoulder stiffness. Gorman and Donovan have first three-hit games in majors as Cardinals sweep three-game set.
St. Louis teachers contract includes $10,000 in attendance bonuses paid out through the 2023-2024 school year.
Matz has been initially diagnosed with shoulder impingement and will miss at least two weeks, and Carlson has a hamstring strain that will sideline him for a week.
Local police were called to investigate after the Avalanche's Nazem Kadri received threats following Colorado's victory over the Blues on Saturday.
A 94-year-old man fatally shot his 93-year-old wife and then shot himself in a hospital room here on Sunday, police said.