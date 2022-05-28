3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $325,000

Make your Memorial Day weekend even more memorable by calling this well maintained 5 year old home yours! 9' ceilings greet you in this open floor plan home with gorgeous engineered wood floors throughout the main level. Walk into the kitchen that boasts 42" upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops, kitchen island, glass subway tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Built in desk is ideal for any work-from-home family. Large breakfast room leads to a fenced in yard with patio, perfect for cozy afternoons outside. No more lugging laundry upstairs with this 2nd floor laundry. The luxury master suite is perfect for relaxation, with a full bathroom with double vanity, and large walk in closet. Basement is ready to be finished, with rough-in for bathroom. Enjoy Charlestowne Crossing walking trails and lakes, and it's just a golf cart ride away from all the festivities of New Town.