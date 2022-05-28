 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $325,000

Make your Memorial Day weekend even more memorable by calling this well maintained 5 year old home yours! 9' ceilings greet you in this open floor plan home with gorgeous engineered wood floors throughout the main level. Walk into the kitchen that boasts 42" upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops, kitchen island, glass subway tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Built in desk is ideal for any work-from-home family. Large breakfast room leads to a fenced in yard with patio, perfect for cozy afternoons outside. No more lugging laundry upstairs with this 2nd floor laundry. The luxury master suite is perfect for relaxation, with a full bathroom with double vanity, and large walk in closet. Basement is ready to be finished, with rough-in for bathroom. Enjoy Charlestowne Crossing walking trails and lakes, and it's just a golf cart ride away from all the festivities of New Town.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News