Why wait for new construction, buy this 4 year new, meticulously maintained 2 story with open floor plan, spacious family room, dining area, and kitchen with 42 inch dark cabinetry and stainless steel GE appliances. Wood laminate flooring on main level! Master bedroom features two walk in closets and private master bath with double bowl vanity, enclosed toilet, tub with window, separate shower. Second floor also features laundry and Samsung washer and dryer, 2 additional bedrooms w/walk in closets, and full bath! Large corner lot with landscaping, 2 car garage, and soffits and fascia.
3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $325,000
