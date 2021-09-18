Fall in love! This 2 year old home has unique front design and extended driveway. The main floor has 9 ft ceilings and gas fireplace with marble surround/flush marble hearth. Large kitchen/dining includes a center island with 2 outlets, 42 inch cabinets & planning desk. Entrance from garage has large closet and a powder room. Upper level includes linen closet, laundry area, and large master bedroom with walk in closet, double bowl vanity in luxury bath with separate tub and shower. Off kitchen is sliding glass door that opens to a composite landing and wide stairs that lead to a beautiful 2 colored stamped patio measuring 36'x20' with a bump out for firepit all in a fenced back yard great for entertaining. This golf cart friendly community has lakes, walking/jogging trails, pavilion, and very nice playgrounds for the kiddos. Low maintenance exterior, architectural shingles, built in pest shield system, in wall HDMI hookups for tv, bath rough in & egress window in basement.
3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $329,900
