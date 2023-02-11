Move-in ready Charlestown home! This Burlington III is 5 years young with updates galore! Builder upgrades include breakfast room bay, luxury primary bath with adult height vanity, 2nd floor laundry, main floor powder room, stainless steel appliances, gas range, 42" cabinets, raised breakfast bar, coach lights, 6 panel doors with nickel hardware. Owner upgrades include: electric fireplace with sconces, vinyl plank floor on main level, front storm door, faux wood blinds throughout, smart thermostat, Ring doorbell, fence, ceiling fans, extended patio and more! The lower level is ready for your finishing with sump pump, egress window and half bath rough-in. Charlestowne has an event committee hosting fun events year round at the pavilion across the street. Come see what all this great community has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $330,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Even parishes that appear untouched on the maps could be affected by losing a priest or combining with other parishes’ ministries.
Officials said Joshua A. Vaughn knew one of the defendants from when he worked at the state Division of Youth Services.
‘Is it actual weed?’ First weekend of recreational pot sales open in Missouri to joy and exuberance.
The first weekend of legal recreational-use marijuana sales in Missouri produced smiles all around.
Whistleblower Jamie Reed, who worked at the transgender center between 2018 and 2022, said staff too freely prescribed medications and did not…
A St. Louis family has been trying for more than a year to get a woman to stop making racist threats against them at their south city home. Sh…