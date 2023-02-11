Move-in ready Charlestown home! This Burlington III is 5 years young with updates galore! Builder upgrades include breakfast room bay, luxury primary bath with adult height vanity, 2nd floor laundry, main floor powder room, stainless steel appliances, gas range, 42" cabinets, raised breakfast bar, coach lights, 6 panel doors with nickel hardware. Owner upgrades include: electric fireplace with sconces, vinyl plank floor on main level, front storm door, faux wood blinds throughout, smart thermostat, Ring doorbell, fence, ceiling fans, extended patio and more! The lower level is ready for your finishing with sump pump, egress window and half bath rough-in. Charlestowne has an event committee hosting fun events year round at the pavilion across the street. Come see what all this great community has to offer!