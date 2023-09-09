This modern property is a great find for any buyer looking for a home with an eye for style and comfort. The natural color palette of the home is inviting and calming, and the kitchen has a nice backsplash to add to the aesthetic. The master bedroom boasts a walk in closet, and the other rooms provide flexible living space. The primary bathroom has double sinks and good under sink storage. The backyard has a sitting area for relaxing in the fresh air. This property is the perfect place to call home.
3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $332,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three 15-year-old boys died early Wednesday when their car crashed into a vacant house on Groby Road in University City.
‘All they did was just leave her in a room.’ Kat Dunkus went to Mercy St. Louis with chest pains and was put in a behavioral health unit. Work…
The 126-acre Spring Bend Park site was donated to the county, which is planning a unique experience for birdwatchers, hikers and other nature lovers.
The council voted unanimously to a plan by The Staenberg Group to demolish the mall, at Clarkson Road and Interstate 64, and replace it with m…
The victims were all from Olivette and attended Ladue Horton Watkins High School.