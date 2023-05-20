Welcome to this beautifully updated two story home in Charlestowne Crossing! As you enter you'll be greeted by gorgeous plank flooring that flow throughout the main level, featuring a large family room that is ideal for entertaining friends & family. The updated kitchen boasts 42" cabinets w/ new hardware, SS appliances (fridge can stay!), pantry, & a breakfast bar. Head upstairs to the upgraded primary suite w/ a private luxury bath, coffered ceiling, and his & hers closets with custom storage! You'll also find 2 additional bedrooms w/ walk in closets, another full bath, plus convenient 2nd floor laundry. The finished lower level includes a 3rd full bath, large living area, & additional storage! Outside you'll find a level backyard with a patio & gazebo, perfect for summer fun! Within walking distance to a family park, covered pavilion w/ lake view, & minutes from shopping & hwy access - all located in a family friendly neighborhood in the award winning Orchard Farm School District!