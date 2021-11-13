Why wait to build when you can buy this practically new home on a premium lot for less time & money?? Just over 2 years old, this 1,700+ sqft 2-story home boasts 3 Beds / 2.5 Baths on a PREMIUM LAKE LOT and is filled with Upgrades. Touring the home, you're greeted by the Family Room highlighted by a gas quartz F/P and tall windows overlooking the lake. The EIK includes upgraded 42" cabinets, quartz counters, and large sliding doors to allow for an easy walk to the swimmable & fishing-friendly lake. The master suite includes walk-in closet, large vanity, and an even better lake view. This home even includes a back saving Upstairs Laundry! If you need more space, the blank canvas basement with dual HVAC, rough in, & egress window awaits your design. Highly acclaimed Orchard Farms schools!! OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1-3 Don't Sleep on Your Dream Home, Sleep in It!
3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $349,000
