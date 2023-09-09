Discover a fantastic 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Newtown's prime location! Just steps away from the vibrant town center, this two-story gem offers a seamless open layout on the main floor, connecting the living room, dining area, and modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Upstairs, the master suite boasts its own bathroom, while two more bedrooms and an additional full bath provide plenty of space. Laundry hookups upstairs make life easier. With an unfinished basement for storage and serene lake views from the back, this is a Newtown opportunity you won't want to miss. Make this Newtown gem your own - schedule a showing today!