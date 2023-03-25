BEAUTIFUL 3 YEARS NEW RANCH in St Charles! This 3 bedroom/2 bath STUNNER with a 3 car garage is ready for you. Move right in to this wonderful bright and open floor plan home in Charlestowne Place - a wonderful new subdivision. Built by TR Hughes. Gorgeous LVP flooring, granite countertops, vaulted ceiling, light and bright! Better than new construction - no waiting for a costly new build. Fun new neighborhood with other new neighbors to meet! Did I mention a 3 CAR GARAGE! Please exclude ramp, security system & front door lock system. Owners will be switching out the current 3 year old range with a comparable 3 year old range.