This modern property is a great find for any buyer looking for a home with an eye for style and comfort. The natural color palette of the home is inviting and calming, and the kitchen has a nice backsplash to add to the aesthetic. The master bedroom boasts a walk in closet, and the other rooms provide flexible living space. The primary bathroom has double sinks and good under sink storage. The backyard has a sitting area for relaxing in the fresh air. This property is the perfect place to call home.
3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $351,000
