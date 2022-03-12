 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $359,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $359,900

Amazing 3 bed, 3 bath open concept ranch home with large fenced in back yard and many upgrades. Basement features a full finished bath and the rest is up to your imagination. There is plenty of shopping, dining, and area parks just a few minutes away with easy access to Highway 94.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News