3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $365,000

Buying this gorgeous home is like buying new construction without the wait. Don’t miss this Bright/Airy Ranch Style 3 bd, 2 bth home with vaulted ceilings, open floorplan, rich laminate, plush carpeting, highly desired engineered wood & white paneled doors. Including maintenance free vinyl siding, enclosed soffits/facia, upgraded lot with lookout lower-level windows, fully fenced back yard, large composite deck and oversized 3 car garage. All in the coveted Charlestowne Crossing neighborhood. Perfect for entertaining or gatherings the kitchen features a center island/breakfast bar, pantry, and 42” cabinets. Owner’s bedroom has a walk-in closet & en suite w/dual vanities. The split bedroom floorplan ensures owners and guests privacy. The composite maintenance free deck looks over a large level backyard. The lower level is a spacious pallet to apply your own custom finishes. The neighborhood is golf cart friendly, w/lakes and trails. Call today before someone else buys your dream home.