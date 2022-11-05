3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $365,000

Impressive 3 BD, 2 BA ranch in a fantastic St. Charles location. This 1,600 s/f ranch has an amazing open floor plan, an oversized 3 car garage (23.5 D x 30W) with 8 ft tall garage doors and is in the highly desirable Orchard Farm school dist. The ext is low maint with partial brick, vinyl siding, arch shingles, enclosed fascia/soffits, leaded glass front door, fully fenced yard and a 15x25 patio. Features inc vaulted clngs in the Grt Rm-Kit-Brkfst Rm, 42 inch white cabinets, W/I pantry, large island with brkfst bar, SS appl, micro, D/W, gas stove, dbl oven, divided bdr floor plan, carpeting in the bdrms, ceiling fans, main flr laundry room with wall cabinets, phantom screen door into the garage, 2 pnl doors, tall base trim, whole house surge prot, central vac, humidifier and more. Residents will enjoy walking trails, a stocked pond, playground, neighborhood pavilion and gazebo. Easy access to Hwy 370, New Town, Historic Main St, 370 Lakeside Park and Lambert Int. So much to love!