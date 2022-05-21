3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $379,900

Enter magnificent 1-1/2 story home at covered porch into spacious foyer that leads to 12' volume ceilings of main living area. Beautiful wood plank flooring carries from entry throughout Great Room, kitchen, & dining areas. Spacious great room has lots of natural light plus can lights. Dreamy center island kitchen has granite tops with 4 stool overhang, shaker style cabinetry with crown, 5 burner Jennair gas stove & appliances, subway backsplash, & a pantry. Black plumbing fixture updates are a stylish touch! Main floor master suite complete with walk in closet, large 5'shower w/seat, double bowl adult height vanity, linen closet, & updated black plumbing fixtures & shower trim. Seperate main floor laundry! 4' wide open staircase with wrought iron spindles lead to upper level with 2 nice size bedrooms, a 15x13 loft, & double vanity bath. 3 car O/S garage, fresh paint, 9' main level, Zoned HVAC to keep you comfortable on both living levels, full walk out LL, level fenced lot. Come see!