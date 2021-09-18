SHOWINGS START SATURDAY! OPEN HOUSE ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 12 FROM 2pm-4pm Village of Provence is a community where snow removal and mowing are all provided! Welcoming entry, fabulous kitchen and main floor laundry! The open floor plan is great for entertaining especially with the covered patio, and it backs to common grounds! Notice the coffered ceiling in the master bedroom and the custom walk in closet! The lower level has been professionally finished and includes a kitchenette, dining/game area, tv room, bedroom with walk in closet & full bath. Every aspect of this home is well planned and beautifully finished. Washer, dryer, grill, & frig stay. Location is convenient to hwy 370 and old town St. Charles.
3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $385,000
