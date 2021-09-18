 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $385,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $385,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $385,000

SHOWINGS START SATURDAY! OPEN HOUSE ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 12 FROM 2pm-4pm Village of Provence is a community where snow removal and mowing are all provided! Welcoming entry, fabulous kitchen and main floor laundry! The open floor plan is great for entertaining especially with the covered patio, and it backs to common grounds! Notice the coffered ceiling in the master bedroom and the custom walk in closet! The lower level has been professionally finished and includes a kitchenette, dining/game area, tv room, bedroom with walk in closet & full bath. Every aspect of this home is well planned and beautifully finished. Washer, dryer, grill, & frig stay. Location is convenient to hwy 370 and old town St. Charles.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News