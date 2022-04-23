 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $388,900

This gorgeous 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home is definitely a MUST SEE! Only 3 years old! Features in this ranch home include 42" expresso Kitchen cabinets, a gas oven/stovetop, a Large Island & a walk in pantry. This Ranch plan has split Bedrooms with master on 1 side & secondary bedrooms on opposite side. The master bedroom has full en-suite & walk in closet! Other features in this home include 6 panel doors with satin nickle hardware, partial brick front with 30 yr. architectural shingles & 20' x 12' concrete patio. The basement is already framed & has water ran! There's framing for a future 4th bedroom w/egress window, full bathroom, storage & theater area with wet bar! The options are endless & will save you a lot of $ in lumber! A future canal extension is planned directly behind this property giving this home a waterview! Just a short cart ride to enjoy all the fun in New Town! Don't delay, this one will go fast! **Showings start 4/20/22

