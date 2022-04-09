3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $389,900

If you have been searching for low maintenance one level living, this is what you've been waiting for...rare newer ranch style home in convenient St. Charles County. This home has a super unique exteior w/ inverted atrium deck/patio in back of home along w/ fenced yard. Hand scraped hardwood flooring through main level, solid surface kitchen counters, stainless appliances and plenty of display storage through kitchen. Open floor plan, recessed lighting, gas log fireplace & vaulted ceilings are some of the other top features through main living area. Master bedroom suite has a separate soaker tub & walk in shower, counter height vanities plus TWO walk in closets. The walk out lower level has a perfectly placed rough in and is ready for your finishing ideas. So close to the Streets of St. Charles, Historic Main street & main thoroughfares to St. Louis. Bonus- Lambert airport is so close too! Lots to like here. OPEN SATURDAY 1-3PM.