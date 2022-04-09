If you have been searching for low maintenance one level living, this is what you've been waiting for...rare newer ranch style home in convenient St. Charles County. This home has a super unique exteior w/ inverted atrium deck/patio in back of home along w/ fenced yard. Hand scraped hardwood flooring through main level, solid surface kitchen counters, stainless appliances and plenty of display storage through kitchen. Open floor plan, recessed lighting, gas log fireplace & vaulted ceilings are some of the other top features through main living area. Master bedroom suite has a separate soaker tub & walk in shower, counter height vanities plus TWO walk in closets. The walk out lower level has a perfectly placed rough in and is ready for your finishing ideas. So close to the Streets of St. Charles, Historic Main street & main thoroughfares to St. Louis. Bonus- Lambert airport is so close too! Lots to like here. OPEN SATURDAY 1-3PM.
3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $389,900
