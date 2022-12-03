3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $394,900

***OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 12/4 FROM 2-4PM!*** Welcome home to this stunning ranch home in sought-after Villages of Provence! At just 5 years young, this home is immaculately maintained & move-in ready, ft. 3 bedroom, 2 full baths & 1,700 sqft! The large, open concept kitchen & living room space is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen boasts large center island complete w/ modern pendant lights, granite counter tops, subway tile backsplash & stainless appliances incl. gas stove top! Main-floor owner suite is equipped w/ dual sinks, separate shower & tub, large walk-in closet! Main floor laundry! Enjoy your spacious backyard from the composite deck just off the breakfast room! Lower level is ready for your finishing touches w/ rough-in, egress window & walkout! Do not miss this one! Close to Blanchette Park, downtown St. Charles, schools, restaurants, shopping and more!