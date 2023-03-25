OPEN HOUSE 1-3PM SUN 3/26/23! Welcome to this Move In Ready, 7 Yr Young Payne Family Home located in the Sold Out Community of Villages of Provence! This home is located within minutes of 370, 70 and 270! 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths (WOW!), 2 Car Garage. 2364 SqFt of Living Space PLUS a Private, Heated Saltwater Inground Swimming Pool! Upper Level Laundry Room makes Washing Clothes a Snap! Granite Countertops in Kitchen and All Bathrooms. 9' Main Floor Ceilings with Recessed Lighting, Luxury Flooring in Entry Hall, Breakfast Room and Kitchen. All Stainless Steel Appliances to Stay with Home! Enjoy the Premium View from or in the Shade Under the BRAND NEW Composite Deck! Extra Living/Entertainment in the Finished Lower Level that Hosts the 3rd Full Bathroom. This home is Wired for the Tech Guru - Data Hub Room, Cat5e Prewire for Smart Devices (Camera, Access Point, Smart TV), HDMI, Ethernet Ports Surround Sound Prewire and More. Stop By Today!