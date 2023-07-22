Welcome to 2349 Chemin Ave, a stunning newer construction 3Bed/2Bath ranch home nestled in a desirable neighborhood in St. Charles. This home boasts a spacious open floor plan w/ lots of natural light that creates an inviting and warm atmosphere throughout. The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream which features custom cabinets with crown, easy close drawers & doors, quartz countertop, sizable walk-in pantry & a large island with double sink & stainless steel appliances. The primary suite is impressive with a custom walk-in closet & en-suite bathroom that exudes luxury & comfort. Other features include; Main floor laundry w/ Washer & Dryer, Inground Sprinkler System, Plantation Shutters in front Bedroom, Plenty of storage space, 3 Car Garage and a Patio area in back which is perfect for entertaining family & friends. The location of this home is unbeatable, with easy access to N 5th St, Hwy 370 and just moments from Historic St. Charles, Blanchette Park & the Aquatic Facility.