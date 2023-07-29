ONE OF A KIND Craftsman 1.5-story offers NEW HOME CONVENIENCE in a historic neighborhood setting. Built in 2022 on a corner lot with charming COVERED PORCH, iron railing, upscale fiber cement siding with shake detail, rear-entry garage & guest parking. Bright living room with cozy fireplace & HARDWOOD wide plank floors. Custom kitchen with 42" cabinets, crown, huge CENTER ISLAND bar, QUARTZ COUNTERS, display shelves, pendant lighting & STAINLESS APPLIANCES. Dining room with French doors to HUGE PATIO - ideal for entertaining. Relaxing MAIN FLOOR OWNERS SUITE with WALK-IN CLOSET, built-in storage & step-in shower. Upstairs secondary bedrooms share full bath with tub/shower combo. Upgrades include premium soundproofing/insulation, holiday light controls, fiber internet, anti-frost exterior hoses & dog wash area in laundry room. Downstairs TONS OF STORAGE plus egress window & rough-in bath for easy future finish. WALKABLE LOCATION near Highways 70/370/94/141 & AWARD-WINNING SCHOOLS.