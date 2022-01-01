3Bed/2Bath beautiful ranch home located in the sought after Charlestowne Place #1 Subdivision. This amazing home provides new laminate flooring & carpet, upgraded landscaping in the front yard, fabulous open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings, organizational systems added to Bedrooms, alarm system, tankless water heater, fenced yard that backs to a lake, covered Deck & partially covered Patio. Kitchen flaunts recessed & pendant lights, solid counter tops, cabinets w/pull-outs, double sink w/disposal, generous window, center island w/storage & Breakfast Bar. Appliances include stainless steel smooth electric range w/dual ovens. Main Level Master Bedroom Suite encompasses a lighted ceiling fan & dual windows. Master Bath boasts dual sink vanity w/make-up counter, edge to edge mirror, private commode room, shower w/dual shower head & spacious walk-in closet. Main Level Mud Room presents shelving for a Pantry. Lower Level exhibits TANKLESS WATER HEATER, egress windows & dual walk-out to Patio.
3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $479,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Shannon and Gould had 84 combined years on St. Louis airwaves before their 2021 retirements.
Officials have until Feb. 1 to respond with a plan to reopen the tourist trolley by June 1
Missouri’s governor has often tangled with news outlets over coverage he doesn’t like.
'This is a weird one because they used the home as their personal ATM,' an assistant prosecutor said. 'It's like the Oklahoma land grab.'
Federal agents agreed to rare interviews in advance of the sentencing of Gerald Fitzgerald Hunter next month to discuss the investigation, and the dangers of fentanyl.
Ray Tate, 40, of Kentucky, was arrested after multiple shootings, carjackings and robberies in Missouri and Illinois, police said.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.
Without standout Aijah Blackwell, the Tigers take down top-ranked Gamecocks on Lauren Hansen's last-second layup, clinching MU's first-ever win over the nation's top-ranked team.
Lost and found: The far-fetched journey a treasured baseball took from Descalso’s bat and back into his hands 11 years later
Former Cardinals infielder believed ball from his first MLB hit awaited him at home in California, then he got a message from Massachusetts.
We always said his life story was a movie. Well, now it is one.