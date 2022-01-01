 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $479,900

3Bed/2Bath beautiful ranch home located in the sought after Charlestowne Place #1 Subdivision. This amazing home provides new laminate flooring & carpet, upgraded landscaping in the front yard, fabulous open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings, organizational systems added to Bedrooms, alarm system, tankless water heater, fenced yard that backs to a lake, covered Deck & partially covered Patio. Kitchen flaunts recessed & pendant lights, solid counter tops, cabinets w/pull-outs, double sink w/disposal, generous window, center island w/storage & Breakfast Bar. Appliances include stainless steel smooth electric range w/dual ovens. Main Level Master Bedroom Suite encompasses a lighted ceiling fan & dual windows. Master Bath boasts dual sink vanity w/make-up counter, edge to edge mirror, private commode room, shower w/dual shower head & spacious walk-in closet. Main Level Mud Room presents shelving for a Pantry. Lower Level exhibits TANKLESS WATER HEATER, egress windows & dual walk-out to Patio.

