Step inside and be greeted by a spacious, inviting living room, perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests. The updated kitchen features modern appliances, 42" upgraded cabinets, and a breakfast bar/island for casual dining. Natural light floods through the large windows, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere throughout the home. The primary bedroom is a peaceful retreat with its own ensuite bathroom, offering convenience and privacy. Two additional bedrooms provide versatility and can be used as guest rooms, home offices, or playrooms. The second bathroom is well-appointed and tastefully designed. Step outside into the backyard oasis, where you'll find a perfect blend of relaxation and entertainment options. Host memorable gatherings on the spacious patio, enjoy barbecues with family and friends, or unwind and enjoy the pool-ready serene surroundings. Located in a desirable Provence neighborhood, this home is close to excellent schools, beautiful parks, and various shopping.