3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $499,000

Take a look at this beautiful home on a large corner lot! This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom mostly brick home is located in the quiet subdivision of Woodmere at the Bluffs in St. Charles. There are new Pella windows and Levolor blinds throughout the home as well as some new carpet, oversized three-car garage and lots of storage! The spacious kitchen includes a flat electric cooktop, pantry, desk, center island, brand new double ovens and a breakfast nook. The large master suite has a whirlpool tub and separate shower, walk-in closet and a door out to the deck. The full walk-out basement can be used for entertaining or as in-law/nanny quarters with bedroom, full bath, and a kitchenette. The home also has a large family room with a cathedral ceiling and an office that could be a possible 4th bedroom. Make your appointment to visit today!

