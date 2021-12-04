Why wait to build? This display home is now available! This lake front home has it all. An 18’ x 14’ covered, screened in composite deck w/a 6’ x 14’ open grilling area & an oversized patio w/gas stone pillars & gas fire ring. Other features in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home include a 3 car oversized garage & all 3 bedrooms have a 2’ extension. Other highlights include, 9’ ceilings, gas fireplace w/stone front & raised stone hearth, Laminate floors, can lighting, 42” upgraded staggered cabinets w/crown mold, center island w/ overhang, Granite countertops, stainless appliances, iron spindles at the open stairs, 8’ tall interior doors, 8’ tall carriage style, insulated garage doors, transom windows, 5 1/4” base & 3 1/4” door casing, coffered ceiling in master bedroom, 5’ shower in master bath w/semi frameless shower door, double bowl, adult hght. vanities w/granite elite tops. This home also has a landscaped yard w/ irrigation system.
3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $504,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The deceased officer was identified as Antonio Valentine, 42, who had been with the county department since 2007. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon.
BenFred: Could the Cardinals snag Story? Was the Rams settlement underwhelming? Will MLB lockout make things worse?
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Records also show the FBI told the state the incident was ‘not an actual network intrusion.’
Governor alleges Independent reporter ‘handpicked information’ and took ‘data out of context.’ News organization says it stands by its story.
Kiley Kennedy, 18, was found near State Highway 100 and Country Air Drive in Pacific on Wednesday.
Check out the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
Flaherty, O'Neill, Gallegos, Bader all likely to get big raises.
'Unfortunately, this continues to be the natural course of this pandemic, and we will continue to see variants,' said the St. Louis health director.
An operator was not disclosed in documents but Topgolf, which has a location in Chesterfield, has long eyed the property for a second location.
Fan favorite Clayton Echard will be looking for love and handing out roses on the hit reality romance show.