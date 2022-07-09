3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $509,900

We can’t say enough about this ADORABLE six year old home from Consort Homes (Sierra model) located in the AWESOME Villages Of Provence! You'll love the dramatic feel as you enter the gorgeous foyer with 11ft ceilings. Hand scraped hardwoods lead you through out the spacious 2200+ sq. ft ranch. Huge chef’s kitchen, with giant center island, 42 inch cabinets, adorable backsplash, granite counters and crown molding. Beautiful separate dining room flanks impressive living room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace and beautiful wall of windows. Master bedroom suite is PERFECT!!! Master bath offers separate shower and tub and a fully decked out walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms offer charming taste and plenty of natural light. Outdoor entertainment space that is sure to impress! Large composite deck! Covered patio and fire-pit! Take advantage of everything that CHARMING St. Charles City has to offer. Easy access to 370 and Hwy 94, this single story ranch home has sooo much to offer!