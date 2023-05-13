This beautiful home in the Villages of Province boasts an array of luxurious features that are sure to impress. The gourmet kitchen is complete with a gas cooktop, double oven, and a large Quartz center island that is perfect for entertaining. The oversized fireplace with marble surround provides a cozy ambiance, while the white oak engineered hardwood floors add warmth and charm to the space. With 9-foot ceilings throughout, this home offers a spacious and open feel. The home sits on an oversized lot with extensive landscaping and a smart irrigation system. 3-car garage provides ample space for parking and storage. The large master bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet and tiled shower that will make you feel like you're at a luxury spa. Additionally, there are several custom upgrades, including lighted built-in bookshelves, a boot bench, and a large Pergola with electric and a fan. Walking trails in subdivision lead to Blanchette Park and its Aquatic Facility.