Why wait to build? This display home is now available! This lake front home has it all. An 18’ x 14’ covered, screened in composite deck w/a 6’ x 14’ open grilling area & an oversized patio w/gas stone pillars & gas fire ring. Other features in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home include a 3 car oversized garage & all 3 bedrooms have a 2’ extension. Other highlights include, 9’ ceilings, gas fireplace w/stone front & raised stone hearth, Laminate floors, can lighting, 42” upgraded staggered cabinets w/crown mold, center island w/ overhang, Granite countertops, stainless appliances, iron spindles at the open stairs, 8’ tall interior doors, 8’ tall carriage style, insulated garage doors, transom windows, 5 1/4” base & 3 1/4” door casing, coffered ceiling in master bedroom, 5’ shower in master bath w/semi frameless shower door, double bowl, adult hght. vanities w/granite elite tops. This home also has a landscaped yard w/ irrigation system.
3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $529,900
