Beautiful ranch style McKelvey Home (Tuscany II Floorplan) is just over 2 years new located in St. Charles premier location in Villages of Provence. This beautiful home is near Blanchett Park and Main Street in St Charles Come see this house today and afterwards grab lunch or go shopping in old town St. Charles where memories and good times are made. This elegant home has everything you are looking for, from the Spacious Backyard w/Custom Pergola to the Gourmet Kitchen, Extra Large Primary Bedroom Suite with large bathroom. Why build new with prices going up monthly when you can move in now! Minutes from Hwy 370/70 and even 364 for easy access to where ever you need to travel! Convenient to shopping/hospitals/restaurants and more - this is the perfect home for you!
3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $544,900
