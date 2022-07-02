Gorgeous Craftsman style Ranch Home loaded with upgrades. This home features; LOTS OF WOW FACTOR, Elegant entry, open floor plan, great room w/11ft high ceilings and transom windows, stone fireplace, wood engineered flooring, Office w/private french doors, 9 foot ceilings, open stairwell to W/O finished lower level, extra space in kitchen exits to deck with maintenance free rails with spectacluar views, main floor laundry and so much more! Your Kitchen features upgraded cabinetry with custom hardware, granite countertops with lots of storage, walk-in pantry and includes all of the displayed stainless steel appliances, including gas cooktop. Your owners suite includes luxury bath with two separate vanities and large walk-in closet. You'll love the added bonus of the walk-out finished lower level with additional bedroom and full bath. Just minutes from St Charles Main Street; Restaurants, Shopping and Entertainment. Easy highway access to MO 370, Hwy 70 & the Page Extension.
3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $615,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“He's a left-handed hitting shortstop, he can run, and he can help win in a lot of different ways,” Matt Holliday said of his 18-year-old son.
A St. Louis County councilman has asked law enforcement to investigate a video of a county employee engaged in a sexual act at the county building.
The right-hander and the front office always seem to read from different pages.
A 9-year-old boy and two 13-year-old boys died when a vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames in Florissant. The 13-year-old driver survived the crash.
Freddie Freeman never wanted to leave the Atlanta Braves, but his agent overplayed his hand with the team. Now Freeman is starting life over again as a Dodger.
A U.S. Steel spokesperson said the company expects the move to result in the loss of 950 of the 1,500 jobs at the plant.
“I am not looking to be a spoiler. I’m in this race to win it,” Wood told the Post-Dispatch.
Woodford recalled. Rookie Thompson to assume late-inning left-hander role.
Check out the hits from the weekly Cardinals chat with Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold.
“The victim did not know it was being recorded, did not consent to the recording and did not consent to any dissemination of such recording,” the attorney said.