Gorgeous Craftsman style Ranch Home loaded with upgrades. This home features; LOTS OF WOW FACTOR, Elegant entry, open floor plan, great room w/11ft high ceilings and transom windows, stone fireplace, wood engineered flooring, Office w/private french doors, 9 foot ceilings, open stairwell to W/O finished lower level, extra space in kitchen exits to deck with maintenance free rails with spectacluar views, main floor laundry and so much more! Your Kitchen features upgraded cabinetry with custom hardware, granite countertops with lots of storage, walk-in pantry and includes all of the displayed stainless steel appliances, including gas cooktop. Your owners suite includes luxury bath with two separate vanities and large walk-in closet. You'll love the added bonus of the walk-out finished lower level with additional bedroom and full bath. Just minutes from St Charles Main Street; Restaurants, Shopping and Entertainment. Easy highway access to MO 370, Hwy 70 & the Page Extension.
3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sorry, but Avalanche vs. Blues has not turned into Good against Evil
One in four college students in Missouri said they had thought about suicide in the past year, according to the 2021 data. That’s an increase from 2016, when 17 percent of students responded that they had experienced suicidal thoughts.
A man, 20, was charged Saturday in the Friday night killing of Shaw resident Christopher Brennan.
Carol Schulte has been missing since about 7 a.m. Monday.
Playing it cool after a questionable collision is one thing. The Blues went cold.
Starter Matz leaves in first inning with shoulder stiffness. Gorman and Donovan have first three-hit games in majors as Cardinals sweep three-game set.
St. Louis teachers contract includes $10,000 in attendance bonuses paid out through the 2023-2024 school year.
Matz has been initially diagnosed with shoulder impingement and will miss at least two weeks, and Carlson has a hamstring strain that will sideline him for a week.
Local police were called to investigate after the Avalanche's Nazem Kadri received threats following Colorado's victory over the Blues on Saturday.
A 94-year-old man fatally shot his 93-year-old wife and then shot himself in a hospital room here on Sunday, police said.