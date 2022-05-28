3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $650,000

Gorgeous Craftsman style Ranch Home loaded with upgrades. This home features; LOTS OF WOW FACTOR, Elegant entry, open floor plan, great room w/11ft high ceilings and transom windows, stone fireplace, wood engineered flooring, Office w/private french doors, 9 foot ceilings, open stairwell to W/O finished lower level, extra space in kitchen exits to deck with maintenance free rails with spectacluar views, main floor laundry and so much more! Your Kitchen features upgraded cabinetry with custom hardware, granite countertops with lots of storage, walk-in pantry and includes all of the displayed stainless steel appliances, including gas cooktop. Your owners suite includes luxury bath with two separate vanities and large walk-in closet. You'll love the added bonus of the walk-out finished lower level with additional bedroom and full bath. Just minutes from St Charles Main Street; Restaurants, Shopping and Entertainment. Easy highway access to MO 370, Hwy 70 & the Page Extension.