Impressive builder display ready for immediate move in! Fischer and Frichtel present their top selling Whitehall ranch w/2,785 s/f of finished living space inc the finished LL. This dynamic 3 BD, 3 BA, ranch has excellent curb appeal w/stone, shake accent, arch shingles, prairie grills, large front porch, 3 car gar, full yard sod, landscape and lawn irrig. The dynamic int has 9-12 ft clngs, LVP flooring, gourmet Kit, 42 inch cab w/crown and hardware, soft close, Quartz counters, gas c-top, chimney range hood, micro-wall oven, Grt Rm window wall, transom windows, M/F Laundry, sec system, lux Mstr Bath w/soaking tub, marble shower, frameless shower doors, raised height vanities and ceramic tile flrs. The finished LL has a tall pour, Fam Rm, Rec area, Bdr, W/I closet and bath. There is a 12x12 composite deck, W/O bsmt and a patio. The garage is insulated, drywalled and has recessed lighting. Located minutes from Historic Main St, restaurants, shopping, parks, Hwys 370, I-70 and 94/364.