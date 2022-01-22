 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $650,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $650,000

Welcome to The Estates of Talbridge. This ranch has everything needed to be your forever home. The open floor plan includes 9' ceilings and premium engineered hardwood throughout. Home chefs will love the gas range, pot filler, vented hood, double oven, walk-in pantry, granite counter tops, and HUGE center island. Master bed/bath includes coffered ceilings, 2 walk-in closets, double sinks, soaking tub, and separate shower. Only home in the neighborhood with additional hearth room leading to outdoor deck with barn door storage below large enough to fit a golf cart. The artificial turf in back reduces maintenance and is great for play. Spacious lower level is partially finished and designed to be future in-law quarters. Includes plumbing for bathroom/additional laundry facility. Mineral Wool insulation in walls and floor joists is flame retardant, mold resistant, and reduces noise. Energy saving 17-SEER HVAC system and dual water heaters. Come quick, this forever home won't last.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News