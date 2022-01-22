3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $650,000

Welcome to The Estates of Talbridge. This ranch has everything needed to be your forever home. The open floor plan includes 9' ceilings and premium engineered hardwood throughout. Home chefs will love the gas range, pot filler, vented hood, double oven, walk-in pantry, granite counter tops, and HUGE center island. Master bed/bath includes coffered ceilings, 2 walk-in closets, double sinks, soaking tub, and separate shower. Only home in the neighborhood with additional hearth room leading to outdoor deck with barn door storage below large enough to fit a golf cart. The artificial turf in back reduces maintenance and is great for play. Spacious lower level is partially finished and designed to be future in-law quarters. Includes plumbing for bathroom/additional laundry facility. Mineral Wool insulation in walls and floor joists is flame retardant, mold resistant, and reduces noise. Energy saving 17-SEER HVAC system and dual water heaters. Come quick, this forever home won't last.