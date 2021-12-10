3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,021,000

*RARE OPPORTUNITY* Your dreams of enjoying your morning coffee overlooking scenic river views can now become a reality! This custom 2,396sqft, 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bath ranch w/ a 3 car side entry garage will transform this 1.2 ac bluff lot into your personal oasis. This breathtaking ranch showcases a premium vinyl & stone front, accented w/ stone Craftsman columns, cedar posts & double 8-foot entry door, making the first impression a lasting one! The large open kitchen accented w/ 42” cabinetry, large center island & SS Bosch appliances, flows perfectly into the main living spaces where you will be distracted by the endless bluff views overlooking the Mississippi River. The quality craftsmanship & exquisite attention to detail is what sets this home apart from all others alike. This home is customizable to suit your wants and needs! Conveniently located near HWY, shopping, restaurants, parks & more! Images are only examples of previous homes built. Duplicate listing of 20021329