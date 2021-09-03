Exquisite Clayton 1.5 Story Penthouse condo! Offers fantastic flexible floor plan w/2 Master Suites! Grand Entry w/9 Ft Clgs * Impressive Great Rm w/wood floors * Lovely Din Rm w/Gas Fireplace walks out to 1 of 3 Patios! * Handsome Office/Media Rm * Chef’s Kit w/42” Cabinetry/Granite Counters/Center Island w/Brkfst Bar/Stainless appliances (Thermidor & Wolf) * Elegant 1st Floor Master En-suite Bedroom w/walk-in shower for great 1-level living * Or head up to the gorgeous 2nd Floor Master Suite w/Sitting Rm & 22X13 private patio * It’s Spa-like bath has wlk-in shower, skylight & relaxing whirlpool tub * Plus Laundry Rm w/full-size w/d * Use either suite for in-laws, adult kids or guest visits! New Carpet in BDRs * Secure Building w/Elevator *EZ Care lock it/leave lifestyle * Cent Vac/2020 Roof! Awesome Clayton walkability to Straubs, restaurants & Shaw Park w/outdoor pool & ice rink & newly updated Clayton Center w/Indoor Pool & 4 Gyms * No yard work/No snow shoveling * Welcome Home!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,225,000
