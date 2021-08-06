 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,249,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,249,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,249,000

Stylish beautifully Updated 1.5Sty Penthouse Condo * Fabulous Clayton location * 3 En-Suite BDRs/3.5Bths/2CarGar * Secure Bldg w/Elevator *EZ Care lock it/leave lifestyle * Well-appointed w/exquisite details: Gleaming Wd Flrs/2021 Carpet/Tall 9clgs/3 Patio’s * Grand Great Rm & Din Rm w/Gas Frplc * Handsome Media Rm/Office * Chef-caliber Kit/Brkfst Rm w/42” Cabinetry/Granite/Stainless 2021 Thermidor Dshwhr/Wolf Range * Center Island/range hood * Expansive sumptuous 2nd Master Ste w/sitting area & private 22x13 patio * Spa-like Bth w/2 sinks, relaxing whirlpool tub, wlk-in shower & skylight * Walk-in closet w/built-ins & overflow storage * Laundry Rm w/full-size w/d * Central Vacuum * 2020 Roof! Awesome Clayton walkability to Straubs, restaurants & Shaw Park w/outdoor pool & ice rink & to newly updated sought-after Clayton Center w/Indoor Pool & 4 Gyms * No yard work or snow shoveling! Best of urban walkable living in an easy care yet elegant lifestyle! You’ll just call it home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

Blues News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

Trending stories