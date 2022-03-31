 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,850

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,850

Fantastic LOCATION just minutes from JEFFERSON BARRACKS PARK, downtown St. Louis, south county shopping area, highway 55/270, and so much more! Several UPDATES including new flooring throughout. With over 1500+sq ft of living space there is plenty of room to spread out and make this your home. A FLAT Fenced in back yard with a large patio makes it great for playing, entertaining, or just enjoying a quiet afternoon. A QUIET street where your neighbor knows your name. Tons of storage and closet space throughout, and a great owner's suite. Kitchen includes tons of counter top space if you like to cook, eat-in breakfast bar, gas stove, and stainless steel appliances. The perfect RENTAL for anyone to settle-in and make a home. Dogs allowed. Possible 6 month lease with month to month after.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News