3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,850

Fantastic LOCATION just minutes from JEFFERSON BARRACKS PARK, downtown St. Louis, south county shopping area, highway 55/270, and so much more! Several UPDATES including new flooring throughout. With over 1500+sq ft of living space there is plenty of room to spread out and make this your home. A FLAT Fenced in back yard with a large patio makes it great for playing, entertaining, or just enjoying a quiet afternoon. A QUIET street where your neighbor knows your name. Tons of storage and closet space throughout, and a great owner's suite. Kitchen includes tons of counter top space if you like to cook, eat-in breakfast bar, gas stove, and stainless steel appliances. The perfect RENTAL for anyone to settle-in and make a home. Dogs allowed. Possible 6 month lease with month to month after.