 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $100,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $100,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $100,000

Pending-Cite Unseen. Come check out this single-family home that boasts endless possibilities. It features a new water heater and HVAC system. Updated floors and a back patio awaiting your final touches. Property being Sold-As-Is. Seller to do no repairs.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News