Check out this cute home with a prime location in the Bevo neighborhood! Close to the Bevo Mill and a ton of South City parks, restaurants and night life, this home combines affordability and accessibility to everything South St. Louis has to offer. Original hard wood floors and a beautiful stair case greet you a you come through the front door. Great space on the first floor with open areas to the kitchen, dining room and living room. The first floor has a bedroom with a half bathroom, and the upstairs has 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The backyard is fenced in and provides off street parking with a 2 car garage waiting for your finishing touches. The property is tenant occupied and they are paying $1,100 on a month to month lease. A video walk through of the house is available via link. Showing with an accepted contract, so contact your realtor today and make an offer before someone else does!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $100,000
